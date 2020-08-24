Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.33. 390,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,039,324. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

