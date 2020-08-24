Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,634 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $82,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

