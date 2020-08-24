Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 120.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $707,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 122,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 527.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 169,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 142,133 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,453,000.

VGSH stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

