Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Stevard LLC’s Largest Position

Stevard LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 908.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,772 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 22.8% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,620. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $315.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

