Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,112,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $186,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,658,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,607,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.67. 2,960,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.