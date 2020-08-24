Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,588,000 after buying an additional 989,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 2.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,090,000 after acquiring an additional 461,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 152,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,279,000 after acquiring an additional 295,046 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Argus dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

