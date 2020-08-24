VeriCoin (VRC) One Day Volume Hits $175,850.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $175,850.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00069332 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,633.18 or 0.99117697 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002980 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000604 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00174626 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003512 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,023,855 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

