Viacoin (VIA) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002461 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $6.71 million and $1.90 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00524771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,170,477 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

