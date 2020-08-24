Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 39,196 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Royal Gold worth $29,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $137.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. TheStreet upgraded Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

