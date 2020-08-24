Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 478,453 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,453 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Yeti worth $28,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Yeti by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 769,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 677,769 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter worth about $12,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,077,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 436,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $14,101,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,692 shares of company stock worth $19,589,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $51.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $55.04.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Yeti’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

