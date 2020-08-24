Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Blackstone Group worth $26,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $52.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

