Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 927,428 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 4,296.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,428 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.21% of Sonic Automotive worth $30,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,445 shares of company stock worth $3,404,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

