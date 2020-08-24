Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.26 Million Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,085 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of TRI Pointe Group worth $27,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,112,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,220 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,244 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 872,693 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPH. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

