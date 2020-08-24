Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.46 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226,336 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $29,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sun purchased 14,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

