Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,024 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $26,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,809 shares of company stock worth $11,035,205 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $675.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $626.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.64. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $677.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

