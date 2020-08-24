Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity National Financial worth $31,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,181 shares of company stock worth $10,771,071. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

