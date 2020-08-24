Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $28,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 143.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.10, for a total value of $762,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,389. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Edward Jones began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $780.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $782.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $805.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

