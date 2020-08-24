Vid Price Down 9.3% This Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Vid token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00128704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.01726071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00153292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,312,094 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation.

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

