Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Reduced by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 69,401 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.41. 6,157,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,676,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.55. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $400.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

