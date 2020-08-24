Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,231 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,762,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,157,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,676,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.48. The firm has a market cap of $400.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.