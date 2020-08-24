Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lessened by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,676,871. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $400.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

