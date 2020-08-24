W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 460.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Road Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $60.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

