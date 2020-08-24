Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €19.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.10 ($21.29).

ETR:WAC opened at €16.43 ($19.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.38 and a 200-day moving average of €12.80. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a one year high of €19.11 ($22.48).

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

