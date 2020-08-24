Wagerr (WGR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,268.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $2,268.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001215 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002309 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 213,542,269 coins and its circulating supply is 192,162,655 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

