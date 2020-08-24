Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,341 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,606,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.