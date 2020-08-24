Waves Enterprise Price Down 14.4% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $4.41 million and $76,459.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.01683526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00192825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00158241 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,874 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

