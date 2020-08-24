Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/24/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

8/18/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2020 – Malibu Boats is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $56.00.

7/8/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/6/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

7/3/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

6/27/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,827. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,044,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 453,036 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 839,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 209,099 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 630,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 76,545 shares during the period.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

