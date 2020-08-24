Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 328.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.14% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $143,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 271,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 195,739 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 249,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,868 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.12. 1,124,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,957,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.