WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $55.26 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, ZB.COM, EXX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $55.26 million and approximately $17,299.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Bittrex, LBank, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.