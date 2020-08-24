Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 753.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $198.08 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

