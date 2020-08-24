WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.31 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.31 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002998 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 82.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.88 or 0.05713602 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.