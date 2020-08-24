Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $192.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.50. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 43,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,703,000 after buying an additional 26,434 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Workday by 3.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Workday by 48.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,585,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Workday by 2.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.