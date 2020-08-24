Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) will report $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Ameren reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,760,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,991,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 839,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,897,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE opened at $80.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

