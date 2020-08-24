Zacks: Analysts Expect Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) to Post $0.68 EPS

Brokerages predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.77. Archer Daniels Midland reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE:ADM opened at $43.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,288 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 216.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 31.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

