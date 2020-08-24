Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

FCFS opened at $60.62 on Monday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $55.44 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

