Zacks: Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 86.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 90.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 197,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONB opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

