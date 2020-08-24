Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNFT opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.65. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

