Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. ICF International reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 1,968.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,825,000 after buying an additional 3,911,307 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 70.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 223,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 92,130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 6,084.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $67.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. ICF International has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $95.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.