Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. US Ecology posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Katina Dorton purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $37,037.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Renae Conley purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,525 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,372,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 201,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.95. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

