Zacks: Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. CalAmp’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CalAmp by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CalAmp by 87.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CalAmp by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 181,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

