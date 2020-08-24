Zacks: Brokerages Expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Total posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Total by 79.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Total by 91.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Total by 40.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOT opened at $38.34 on Monday. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 0.64.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

