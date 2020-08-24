Zap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.50 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $43.41 million and $2.50 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $674.61 or 0.05747841 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

