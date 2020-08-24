ZB Price Reaches $0.20 (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One ZB token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. In the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00127826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.15 or 0.01723187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00190110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00151231 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

