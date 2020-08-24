ZClassic Market Capitalization Reaches $1.98 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $15,744.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00691670 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00092157 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00080549 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

