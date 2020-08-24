Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $6.44 on Major Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $6.44 or 0.00054879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $71.18 million and $15.82 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,739.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.03436868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.02 or 0.02461810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00522966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00797449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00688649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000195 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,047,985 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

