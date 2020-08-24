Zebi (ZCO) Market Capitalization Achieves $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Zebi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Koinex, Liquid and Hotbit. Over the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00128593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.46 or 0.01724239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00191286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00156388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX, IDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

