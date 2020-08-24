ZEON Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $15.30 million and $8,820.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.97 or 0.05782544 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014276 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,141,798,362 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.