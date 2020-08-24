Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $81,880.03 and approximately $3,802.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,738.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.80 or 0.02468793 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00646761 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004084 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,349,959 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

