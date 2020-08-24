Zeusshield Achieves Market Cap of $298,883.43 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $298,883.43 and approximately $10,329.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.97 or 0.05782544 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

