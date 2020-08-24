Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,790 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,942,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,350,000 after purchasing an additional 427,864 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,035,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,375,000 after buying an additional 314,962 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,283,000 after buying an additional 1,166,538 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $142,696,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,970,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,972,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ Z traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $83.42. 47,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $85.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $69,101,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 50,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $4,166,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467,391 shares of company stock worth $182,137,100. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.